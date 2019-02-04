CARSTAR Opens 15th Pennsylvania Location

CARSTAR announced the opening of its 15th Pennsylvania location, CARSTAR Russo’s Collision, in Aston, Pa.

Having grown up in a collision repair facility, CARSTAR Russo’s Collision Owner Michael Russo has always been around cars. With exceptional trade schools in his area, Russo feels fortunate that he was able to receive the training he needed to provide premier repairs to his community.

“I feel very lucky to have received the training I did because it set me on the right path to not only be a premier technician but also become a local store owner who understands every aspect of my business,” said Russo. “With so many mom-and-pop shops being bought up by corporations, this seemed like the right path for me because I can continue being a local owner and CARSTAR has that premier reputation that aligns with my values.”

This 2,500-square-foot facility is I-CAR Gold, and plans are already underway to expand the facility to 10,000 square feet.

“It is encouraging to see franchise partners like Mike eager to expand their operations because they see such a demand for premier collision repair services in their community,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “It proves that the training, equipment, education and processes that CARSTAR has in its operations platform, EDGE, is what consumers need in order to ensure a safe and quality repair.”

Having grown up in the area, Russo and his team gives back where they can, whether it is to the local fire department or other charitable causes. Looking forward to getting involved with CARSTAR’s cause, cystic fibrosis, Russo aims to join in the efforts to raise funds and awareness for this disease.