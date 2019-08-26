CARSTAR Recognizes National Scholarship Winners

CARSTAR has announced the winners of a national scholarship program it held in conjunction with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

In 2019, CARSTAR held a scholarship program to award 20 deserving post-secondary collision repair students with $1,000 scholarships to help support their education. Roughly 192 students applied for the scholarships, with recipients selected based on their commitment to the industry, grades and the impact the scholarship could make in their lives.

“At CARSTAR, we are committed to providing high-quality collision repair and a premier customer experience,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “As industry experts and thought leaders, CARSTAR is facing the future head on – ensuring we are developing innovative training on the latest technologies. In partnership with Collision Repair Education Foundation, we are committed to helping future technicians find a great career.”

CARSTAR plans to continue the CREF partnership in 2020 and will announce details announced at the 2019 SEMA Show, where CARSTAR is exhibiting in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth no. 16320.

The scholarships support students starting their careers in the collision repair industry. They also helps CARSTAR franchise partners connect with the awarded students, creating apprenticeship and career opportunities at CARSTAR franchise locations as soon as they graduate. Two students are already employed at CARSTAR locations.

The CARSTAR and CREF scholarship recipients included:

Anthony Thrash, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Kansas City, Kan.

Xavier Parker, Kennedy King College, Chicago, Ill.

Davontay Sims,Kennedy-King College, Chicago, Ill.

Kyle Deatz, Ranken Technical College, St. Louis, Mo.

Nichole Gutierrez, Washburn Tech, Topeka, Kan.

Matthew Jackson, Washburn Tech, Topeka, Kan.

Christopher Gleason, Washburn Technical School, Topeka, Kan.

Kierra Baldwin, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, Fla.

Chris Adams, Lexington Technology Center, Lexington, S.C.

Uriel Osorio-Carbajal, Stanly Community College, Albemarle, N.C.

Stephen Jeffer, Steel Center Vo Tech, Jefferson Hills, Pa.

Olivaldo Rodriguez, Cerritos College, Norwalk, Calif.

Christopher Varela, Cerritos College, Norwalk, Calif.

Logan Loosmore, Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Ore.

Robert Reeves, El Camino College, Torrance, Calif.

Nathan Calkins, Kootenai Technical Education Campus, Rathdrum, Idaho

Jesse Cortez, Warren Tech, Lakewood, Colo.

Anthony Estrada, Warren Tech, Lakewood, Colo.

Joseph McGinnis, Warren Tech, Lakewood, Colo.

Grace Link, Warren Tech, Lakewood, Colo.

CARSTAR provided banners to the schools who had winning students to welcome them back for the fall semester. It also is supporting the CREF program to refinish collision repair schools’ floors and providing floor banners to three facilities.