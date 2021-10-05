CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs

In honor of International Teacher’s Day, CARSTAR surprised six teachers from across North America with a free auto body repair.

Communities from across North America were encouraged to share why their teachers deserved a free auto body repair. Educators also had the opportunity to nominate themselves. Submissions poured in from across North America, spanning from Calgary, Alberta to Springdale, Ark.

“We are proud to celebrate International Teacher’s Day by giving back to a deserving teacher in the Phoenix community,” said Addison Gamo, owner of CARSTAR Automotive Collision Services. “These are uncertain and stressful times for everyone, especially teachers. The last thing educators should have to worry about right now is their cars.”

Nominated by Jenna Beavers, Christi Jones is a teacher at Coolidge High School in Phoenix, Ariz. Beavers’ nomination highlighted how generous, kind and dedicated Jones is to her students.