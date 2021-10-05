CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs

In honor of International Teacher’s Day, CARSTAR surprised six teachers from across North America with a free auto body repair.
Communities from across North America were encouraged to share why their teachers deserved a free auto body repair. Educators also had the opportunity to nominate themselves. Submissions poured in from across North America, spanning from Calgary, Alberta to Springdale, Ark.
“We are proud to celebrate International Teacher’s Day by giving back to a deserving teacher in the Phoenix community,” said Addison Gamo, owner of CARSTAR Automotive Collision Services. “These are uncertain and stressful times for everyone, especially teachers. The last thing educators should have to worry about right now is their cars.”
Nominated by Jenna Beavers, Christi Jones is a teacher at Coolidge High School in Phoenix, Ariz. Beavers’ nomination highlighted how generous, kind and dedicated Jones is to her students.
“Ms. Jones is always putting her students’ needs before her own. Unfortunately, this means she spends her money on school supplies rather than a repair she needs on her 11-year-old Honda,” said Beavers. “She often works late into the evening and buys supplies for her art classes. Most recently, she purchased items to set up a cart so that students can take personal products and snacks if needed so that their needs are met without feeling embarrassed to ask for help. She definitely deserves some help with her own needs and will be very grateful if chosen.”
This recognition of International Teacher’s Day continues CARSTAR’s longstanding reputation of giving back to the regions it serves. CARSTAR facilities have helped raise over $4 million for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy while also continuing to support causes close to their communities.