CARSTAR the Professionals Auto Body Works Launches in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR the Professionals Auto Body Works located in Modesto, Calif.

Richard Aleixo, owner of CARSTAR the Professionals Auto Body Works, initially entered the industry in a part-time capacity, cleaning his father’s body shop while he was in college. Eventually working his way through the business as a technician, painter, estimator and other roles, Aleixo still finds himself in the industry 20 years later.

“Being a family business, it meant everything to me to keep the name of our store, which is one of the biggest reasons why I went with CARSTAR because I did not feel like I was selling out,” said Aleixo. “Once I joined, I understood how CARSTAR earned its premier reputation, as they have effective standard operating procedures and helped me with things I did not even know I missed.”

CARSTAR the Professionals Auto Body Works, an I-CAR Gold repair center, has always focused on providing best-in-class services. This 10,500-square-foot facility is equipped with industry-leading equipment to repair all makes and models.

“We know how important the name is for most of our store owners, as a lot of our network is filled with family-owned businesses,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “The reason why we have grown at an unprecedented rate is because we are not a consolidator buying businesses outright; we welcome them into a larger family.”

Currently working with Recycled Rides, CARSTAR the Professionals Auto Body Works is helping to provide a vehicle to a local deserving family. Aleixo and his team are looking forward to raising funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis, the CARSTAR charity of choice.