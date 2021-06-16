Connect with us

CARSTAR Tim’s Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR Tim’s Collision of Twinsburg, Ohio and GIECO recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland family to provide them independence and the ability to work as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

“We could not think of anyone more deserving than this Navy veteran who put his life on the line for us,” said Jeremy Orsky, owner of CARSTAR Tim’s Collision. “We were excited that this gifting to him fell on Memorial Day weekend. His daughter depends on him, and now he has a vehicle to get to and from work and help his kids.”

The recipient, William Jones, Jr., who was selected by Volunteers of America, received a 2014 Chevy Malibu that was donated by GEICO and refurbished by the team at CARSTAR Tim’s Collision.

“I can’t believe it,” said Jones. “I am so appreciative. This will give me the ability to go visit my family and get back and forth to work.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Volunteers of America and Enterprise Rental Car.

