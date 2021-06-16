CARSTAR Tim’s Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

CARSTAR Tim’s Collision of Twinsburg, Ohio and GIECO recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland family to provide them independence and the ability to work as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

“We could not think of anyone more deserving than this Navy veteran who put his life on the line for us,” said Jeremy Orsky, owner of CARSTAR Tim’s Collision. “We were excited that this gifting to him fell on Memorial Day weekend. His daughter depends on him, and now he has a vehicle to get to and from work and help his kids.”

The recipient, William Jones, Jr., who was selected by Volunteers of America, received a 2014 Chevy Malibu that was donated by GEICO and refurbished by the team at CARSTAR Tim’s Collision.