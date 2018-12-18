CARSTAR to Exhibit at 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association Show

CARSTAR has announced it will exhibit on the show floor at the 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show Jan. 24-27, 2019 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. CARSTAR will be located in the West Hall, booth no. 7337W.

The NADA Show Expo is the auto industry’s premier marketplace of products, services and technologies specifically targeted to franchised new car dealerships. More than 700,000 square feet of exhibits highlight more than 500 manufacturers and suppliers of the hottest products and coolest technologies. Industry leaders, manufacturers, exhibitors and other key players convene each year at the NADA Show to learn the latest tools, tactics and industry trends, see the hottest new automotive products and technologies, and make important connections with one another in the unique atmosphere that only NADA can provide.

CARSTAR’s participation in the 2019 NADA Show reflects the growing number of CARSTAR collision repair facilities co-located with automobile dealerships, a trend expected to continue in the coming years. Today, CARSTAR has more than 50 collision repair facilities in dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

“As automobile dealerships focus on driving their sales and profitability in the very competitive new and used car market, they are looking for other dealership services to build their business,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “The fixed operations department, and particularly the collision repair services, represent a great opportunity for improved efficiencies and performance. But most dealerships don’t have the resources to focus on building insurance business, maintaining the latest repair certifications and training standards, and marketing these services. That’s where CARSTAR comes in. We’ve created very dynamic partnerships with automobile dealerships that combine the local dealer’s brand name with CARSTAR’s proprietary operating procedures, insurance relationships and training programs. This allows CARSTAR to help deliver best-in-class KPI performance and the highest-quality repairs, while the dealership can focus on selling vehicles. That high-quality repair and customer service experience also helps the dealership retain that customer’s loyalty for a future vehicle purchase.”

Show attendees interested in learning more about opportunities with the CARSTAR network should contact Lauren Schoonover at [email protected] to arrange appointments with the CARSTAR leadership team.