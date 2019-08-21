CARSTAR has announced that it will be hosting an exhibit at booth no. 16320 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the 2019 SEMA Show Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events and networking opportunities. The 2018 SEMA Show drew more than 70,000 domestic and international buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, including a New Products Showcase where nearly 3,000 newly introduced parts, tools and components are featured.

“Automotive influencers from around the world all gather in Las Vegas for the SEMA Show, and we want to expand CARSTAR’s presence in this dynamic environment,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “While we have attended the SEMA Show for years, our stepped-up involvement as an exhibitor continues to allow us more opportunities to meet with our franchise partners, vendor affiliates and potential new store owners. It is an exciting time for us at CARSTAR as the network is experiencing accelerated growth, and we are grateful to participate in the SEMA Show as it is another opportunity for us to highlight why we are known for collision repair excellence.”

Visit CARSTAR at the SEMA Show at booth no. 16320 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show attendees interested in learning more about CARSTAR should contact Lauren Schoonover at [email protected] to arrange appointments with the CARSTAR leadership team.