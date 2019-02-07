CARSTAR to Participate in Inaugural IBIS USA 2019

CARSTAR announced it will join the world’s leaders in the collision repair industry as a sponsor of the inaugural IBIS USA 2019 event Feb. 13-15, 2019 in San Diego.

Held at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa Hotel, IBIS USA 2019 will host more than 200 delegates from the global collision repair industry. Supported by CARSTAR and partners such as 3M, Axalta, Solera Audatex, BETAG Innovation, Symach, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Mitchell International, PPG, RSG, Verifacts, Chief Automotive, I-CAR, OEC and PartsTrader LLC, this networking gathering will break new ground in bringing global perspectives and a world-class agenda to San Diego.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to gather the top companies in the collision repair industry, along with other great thought leaders, to discuss our future in this rapidly changing environment,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR and board member for the IBIS USA 2019 steering group. “I have attended numerous IBIS events in the past, and it is very exciting to be a part of the inaugural IBIS USA. We have an amazing agenda covering insurance partnerships, quality repair processes, OEM repair standards and more. As CARSTAR continues our aggressive growth initiatives for 2019 and beyond, these topics are critical to our success.”