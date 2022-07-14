CARSTAR Vendor Partners Hold Expo at CARSTAR Conference

CARSTAR’s vendor partners hosted a dynamic trade show during the CARSTAR Conference 2022 this week in Nashville, Tenn. Franchise partners had an opportunity explore the latest collision repair technologies, solutions and resources offered through the CARSTAR program.

Click Here to Read More

More than 60 vendor partners and resource providers participated in the event, including CCC, BASF, PPG, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Axalta, Solera Audatex and many more. At the event, CARSTAR franchise partners had an opportunity to visit with the exhibiting companies, learn more about the new products, innovative technologies and resources offered, and enjoy refreshments and lunch as they toured.

In addition, CARSTAR franchise partners had an opportunity to saddle up on a mechanical bull to test their rodeo skills and raise money for CARSTAR’s charitable efforts to support cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

“This is a great opportunity for our CARSTAR franchise partners to see what’s new in the industry — from technology to tools, paint, uniforms, computer platforms — franchise partners learned a lot about innovative solutions for their businesses,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands. “We offer a big ‘thank you’ to our vendor partners for their support of this event. Without them, it would not be possible.”