CARSTAR Welcomes New Michigan Shop

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Collision of Westland – Canton, located in Westland, Mich.

David Hildreth, owner of CARSTAR Collision of Westland – Canton, recently entered the collision repair industry with a unique background in automotive engineering. Wanting to join a franchise team with professional employees, Hildreth eventually found his way to CARSTAR.

“The technicians and management at this collision repair facility are all trained professionals with a passion for cars,” said Hildreth. “It is nice to join a network like CARSTAR that fosters growth for these professionals because the industry is changing so much and that continuous development is key.”

CARSTAR Collision of Westland – Canton is a 10,000-square-foot facility that holds I-CAR Gold status and is equipped with state-of-the-art tools to provide collision repairs to all makes and models

“The franchise family at CARSTAR is filled with a variety of backgrounds and experiences, and these varying demographics are what help make us better as a collective network,” added Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “As all of our stores often work together, whether it is one-off calls to seek advice, or our formalized EDGE Performance Group meetings, the unique perspectives of these individuals continue to make us better as a whole.”

David looks forward to getting involved in supporting CARSTAR’s charity of choice, cystic fibrosis, as well as the community he works and lives in. 

