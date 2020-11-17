CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Westside Collision in Lancaster, Calif.

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision, has been involved in the insurance side of the collision repair industry for over 20 years. Looking to move to the repair side of things, Zhamkochian decided to join the CARSTAR family.

“Having been in the industry for so long, I have always wanted to buy my own facility,” said Zhamkochian. “Our team here is a group of highly experienced professionals, and we have quickly built a strong reputation in Lancaster as the repair center you can count on when you want a premier experience.”

CARSTAR Westside Collision is an 11,000-square-foot facility is an I-CAR Gold shop outfitted with equipment to provide collision repairs to every make and model including heavy-duty trucks as well as tractor-trailers.

“Our CARSTAR family is filled with owners like Sarkis Zhamkochian who work hard to earn certifications,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “This proves not only the repair capabilities within the store, but also shows their commitment to repair excellence, as they want to provide their community the best.”

The team at CARSTAR Westside Collision is excited support the Lancaster community in both collision repairs and in giving back through various charitable causes like the Armenian Fund and local minor league baseball teams. As CARSTAR supports fundraising and awareness initiatives for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the team at CARSTAR Westside Collision is excited to get involved in this cause as well.