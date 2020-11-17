Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Westside Collision in Lancaster, Calif.

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision, has been involved in the insurance side of the collision repair industry for over 20 years. Looking to move to the repair side of things, Zhamkochian decided to join the CARSTAR family.

“Having been in the industry for so long, I have always wanted to buy my own facility,” said Zhamkochian. “Our team here is a group of highly experienced professionals, and we have quickly built a strong reputation in Lancaster as the repair center you can count on when you want a premier experience.”

CARSTAR Westside Collision is an 11,000-square-foot facility is an I-CAR Gold shop outfitted with equipment to provide collision repairs to every make and model including heavy-duty trucks as well as tractor-trailers.

“Our CARSTAR family is filled with owners like Sarkis Zhamkochian who work hard to earn certifications,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “This proves not only the repair capabilities within the store, but also shows their commitment to repair excellence, as they want to provide their community the best.”

The team at CARSTAR Westside Collision is excited support the Lancaster community in both collision repairs and in giving back through various charitable causes like the Armenian Fund and local minor league baseball teams. As CARSTAR supports fundraising and awareness initiatives for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the team at CARSTAR Westside Collision is excited to get involved in this cause as well.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Awards $15,000 in Scholarships Through CREF

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center Opens in Hermantown, Minn.

Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans in Network Across North America

Advertisement

on

CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

on

Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

on

Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

on

Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

Consolidators: Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Consolidators: Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program

News: ASE Offering Zoom Dinner with Kasey Kahne
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

UniCure Spraybooths

UniCure Spraybooths
Fax: 615-889-6773
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect