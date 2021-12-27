 CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran
Consolidators

CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR announced that CARSTAR Wicklunds, the first CARSTAR franchise location ever, recently presented a reconditioned vehicle to a Kansas City veteran.

(Left) CARSTAR Wicklunds donated raffle proceeds from the 12th Annual Military and First Responder Appreciation event to the Veterans Community Project. (Right) U.S. Marine Corps veteran Elvis Campbell starts up his restored 2006 Chevy Aveo.

Elvis Campbell, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1982, was living out of his car when his vehicle quit. He has been commuting from the Veterans Community Project/Tiny Homes to his heart appointments and to the KCI airport, where he is employed via public transportation.

“Elvis is a champion of service through his involvement with his church and to the Veterans Community Project,” said Sean Anderson, lead case manager for the organization.

Gerald Wicklund, second-generation owner of CARSTAR Wicklunds in Liberty, Mo., partnered with the Houston Family, Liberty Car Care, Houston’s, Adam’s Muffler and O’Reilly Auto Parts to restore a 2006 Chevy Aveo.

“My mother and father always made an effort to recognize the men and women who served our country, and it’s important for me and my sons Billy and Jason to carry on that tradition,” said Wicklund. “This is our way of helping our veteran community during the holiday season. It’s an honor to be able to present Elvis with this vehicle.

CARSTAR Wicklunds also donated raffle proceeds from the 12th Annual Military and First Responder Appreciation event to the Veterans Community Project.

