CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

CARSTAR announced that CARSTAR Wicklunds, the first CARSTAR franchise location ever, recently presented a reconditioned vehicle to a Kansas City veteran.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

(Left) CARSTAR Wicklunds donated raffle proceeds from the 12th Annual Military and First Responder Appreciation event to the Veterans Community Project. (Right) U.S. Marine Corps veteran Elvis Campbell starts up his restored 2006 Chevy Aveo. Elvis Campbell, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1982, was living out of his car when his vehicle quit. He has been commuting from the Veterans Community Project/Tiny Homes to his heart appointments and to the KCI airport, where he is employed via public transportation. “Elvis is a champion of service through his involvement with his church and to the Veterans Community Project,” said Sean Anderson, lead case manager for the organization.

Advertisement