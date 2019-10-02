Collision Specialists CARSTAR was voted by the Wichita Eagle as the first-place winner for “Best Auto Body Repair Shop” in Wichita in the Transportation category.

The 2019 Reader’s Choice competition is sponsored by the Wichita Eagle. Each year, the publisher collects votes on the “best” businesses and services in Wichita. The 143 categories range from transportation, food, entertainment, health and service providers. This was the ninth year for the competition hosted by the local newspaper.

“We are excited that our shops were chosen the best body shops in Wichita once again,” said Greg Petersen, owner of Collision Specialists CARSTAR. “Our dedicated staff at our two Wichita locations provide quality repairs and take the stress out of having an accident. We are honored that our customers voted for us.”

The Reader’s Choice competition is a pure, audited, popular vote. It is Wichita’s largest and most established contest. Online voting was conducted from July 19 to Aug. 2. Over 64,000 Wichita Eagle readers cast their votes. A special print section announcing the winners and favorites chosen was published on Sept. 27. Results are also published online at kansas.com.

Collision Specialists CARSTAR also received the Integrity Award from the Better Business Bureau in 2013.

