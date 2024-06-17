CARSTAR Yorkville Father-Son Business Celebrates 30 Years

CARSTAR Yorkville has announced it is celebrating 30 years this June, marking three decades of unwavering commitment to perfection under the steadfast leadership of owner Justin Fisher and his dedicated team.

Since its establishment by visionary Dean Fisher, who passed the ownership baton to his son Justin nearly a decade ago, CARSTAR Yorkville has consistently delivered superior repairs and exceptional customer service to the western suburbs, setting the standard for excellence in automotive care.

Justin, a prominent figure in both business and community engagement circles, has not only sustained but elevated the shop’s reputation to new heights. Leading the Chicagoland CARSTAR Business group, Justin’s relentless pursuit of growth opportunities and unwavering commitment to strengthening community ties epitomize the true essence of CARSTAR’s spirit.

In celebration of this significant milestone and in honor of Father’s Day, CARSTAR extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dean and Justin for their enduring dedication and visionary leadership. As fathers themselves, their legacy of excellence and commitment to service inspires the entire collision repair industry to strive for greatness.

For more information, visit CARSTAR.com.