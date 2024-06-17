 CARSTAR Yorkville Father-Son Business Celebrates 30 Years

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

CARSTAR Yorkville Father-Son Business Celebrates 30 Years

Founder Dean Fisher passed ownership to son Justin nearly a decade ago.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CARSTAR Yorkville has announced it is celebrating 30 years this June, marking three decades of unwavering commitment to perfection under the steadfast leadership of owner Justin Fisher and his dedicated team.

Related Articles

Since its establishment by visionary Dean Fisher, who passed the ownership baton to his son Justin nearly a decade ago, CARSTAR Yorkville has consistently delivered superior repairs and exceptional customer service to the western suburbs, setting the standard for excellence in automotive care. 

Justin, a prominent figure in both business and community engagement circles, has not only sustained but elevated the shop’s reputation to new heights. Leading the Chicagoland CARSTAR Business group, Justin’s relentless pursuit of growth opportunities and unwavering commitment to strengthening community ties epitomize the true essence of CARSTAR’s spirit.

In celebration of this significant milestone and in honor of Father’s Day, CARSTAR extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dean and Justin for their enduring dedication and visionary leadership. As fathers themselves, their legacy of excellence and commitment to service inspires the entire collision repair industry to strive for greatness.

For more information, visit CARSTAR.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla., which together hold certifications from several luxury and EV manufacturers. The acquisition finalized on Friday, May 31, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified effective immediately.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Colorado Group Raises $1,300 for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Colorado business group, consisting of four locations, participated in the sixth annual Denver Great Strides event to raise over $1,300 for CF research and patient care.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 10.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 3.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 27.

By Jason Stahl
Post-Sale Business Opportunities: What’s Next?

With strategic planning and the right partnerships, the next phase of your career can be as fulfilling as building your business was.

By Madeleine Rich