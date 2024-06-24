 Cascade Collision Acquires Lone Peak in Utah

Consolidators

Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Quality Collision Group (QCG) entity Cascade Collision Repair announced its latest acquisition with the purchase of Lone Peak Collision in Midvale, Utah. Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah. Lone Peak Collision was officially rebranded to Cascade Collision Repair on June 13, 2024.

“Bringing Lone Peak Collision into our team is a big deal for us,” said Navada Smith, vice president of operations for Cascade Collision Repair. “This means we can offer our outstanding repair services to even more customers in Salt Lake County. We’re excited about the new opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to carrying on the great work Lone Peak Collision has been doing.”

With their new Midvale location, Cascade Collision Repair is well-positioned to offer its comprehensive range of services, including OEM-certified repairs and exceptional customer service, to even more customers across the Beehive State. This expansion underscores Cascade’s dedication to maintaining the highest levels of safety, accuracy and efficiency in the collision repair industry.

With a strategic focus on growth through private equity-backed acquisitions, Quality Collision Group’s Utah presence was established with the purchase of Cascade Collision Repair on Jan. 1, 2024. The Utah-based collision repairer is constructing three additional locations across the state, all slated to open within the next 18 months.

“Great people and an amazing workplace culture, the continued growth of Cascade Collision has been remarkable,” said Matt Robbins, chief operating officer of QCG. “With more shops on the horizon, Quality Collision Group is excited about what the future holds for Cascade Collision Repair.”

For more information about Cascade Collision Repair and the services offered at the new Midvale location, visit cascadecollision.com.

For more information about QCG or to inquire about potential partnership opportunities, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

