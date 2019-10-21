CCAR, ACC Release Automotive Refinishing Safety Video

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) have announced the launch of a new automotive refinishing safety practices video that is now available on YouTube.

“We connected with the staff from CCAR at an OSHA Alliance Partner meeting to advance mutual safety goals and increase awareness and understanding on this matter that impacts many of our shared constituents,” said Sahar Osman-Sypher, director of ACC’s Chemical Products and Technology Division and manager of its Aliphatic Diisocyanates (ADI) Panel.

Added CCAR President Charlie Ayers, “It was a genuine pleasure working with ACC on creating this informational video. We look forward to collaborating with them further on this and other projects.”

CCAR worked with the ADI Panel to produce this easy-to-understand instructional video for workers in the automotive refinishing industry. Diisocyanates are an incredible chemical building block used to produce polyurethane paints that have a high-gloss appearance, excellent resistance and fast dry time. The three-minute video highlights include:

Explaining the attributes of diisocyanates

Where diisocyanates are often used

How to protect yourself on the job by using the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE)

Precautions to take when working with diisocyanate-based polyurethane coatings

For more information about diisocyanates, click here or visit the ACC ADI Panel website.