CCAR Releases COVID-19 Best Practices and Training

The Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) has announced the release of COVID-19 best practice guidelines and online training for automotive technology educators. Two COVID-19 online learning modules are available now as part of the E-Safety suite authored by CCAR and hosted by Electude.

Mastery of the complex skills required for success in automotive-based careers requires rigorous in-shop and in-person tasks. This makes social distancing and disinfecting protocols challenging for teachers and students. CCAR’s belief is that educators must plan to emphasize the hands-on lab part of the course for their in-person instruction and strive to move other aspects of courses online, as outlined in CCAR’s guidelines. Recognizing the need for comprehensive resource materials to support automotive educators, CCAR is offering: Automotive service technology pandemic guidance, with strategies to create a blended learning environment that helps to keep students and staff safe, reserves in-person school time for hands-on training and provides guidance for conducting classrooms and lectures online

Best practices for shops and labs, including a COVID-19 Lab & Shop Process Acknowledgement that focuses on personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing

COVID-19 recommended sSupplies for schools

COVID-19 participant questionnaire, to be used at the beginning of each in-person day

A COVID-19 touch point cleaning checklist

Interactive COVID-19 online learning modules specifically written for professionals in the automotive field

Ongoing guidance as the impact of COVID-19 evolves CCAR received valuable assistance in developing this program from their partner Electude, with whom they built E-Safety, a comprehensive automotive online safety program and credential.

