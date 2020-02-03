Connect with us

News

CCAR to Hold Webinar on HEV/EV Battery Safety

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) will be holding a webinar on hybrid and battery electric vehicle safety on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. CST. Participants in the webinar include Charlie Ayers, president of CCAR, and Bob McGinn, safety content author for CCAR.

CCAR has developed a suite of online safety courses for secondary and post-secondary automotive service technology students. This course series includes content for handling electric and hybrid vehicles that may have sustained damage due to collision, fire or flooding and the subsequent hazards that may be present as a result of damage.

To register for the webinar, click here.

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) is a non-profit organization with a singular focus on the automotive industry and its needs for safety and hazardous material compliance and training. Founded in 1994 with grant funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), CCAR is also one of the original Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) Alliance partners and is the only partner focused on providing safety best practice information to the automotive collision and repair industries. CCAR has twice been recognized by the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) with their “National Excellence in Training” award and was chosen by the North American Hazmat Action Committee (NAAHAC) to develop hazardous material handling training courses.

To learn more about CCAR and its programs, call (888) 476-5465 or visit ccar-greenlink.org.

In this article:, , ,
