CCAR Updates Online HazmatU Courses

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and ShipMate announced that they have updated their most popular online HazmatU training courses.
The updates include:
- New lithium battery content
- New interactive exercises
- New resources included in the web-based training library
- Updated content reflects new regulatory requirements
- Enhanced graphics
- Completely new look and feel to the courses
- All courses now shown in the 16:9 aspect ratio
- All courses are now viewable on mobile devices (such as smart phones and tablets)
Per the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations (49 CFR § 172.702), any employee defined as a hazmat employee is required to be trained. Who is a hazmat employee? The definition is found in (49 CFR § 171.8) and includes employees that:
- Load, unload or handle hazardous materials
- Prepare, package, label or mark hazardous materials
- Operate a vehicle used to transport hazardous materials
- Manage or oversee the safety of hazardous materials in transportation
Not all employees at your facility need to be DOT-trained, but depending on who is responsible for different operations, you may have to train more employees than you thought.
So, for a typical automotive service facility, employees to be trained include:
- Parts managers – they oversee the transportation of hazmat
- Parts shipping and receiving – they load and unload dangerous goods and might even prepare shipping papers
Other employees to be trained include:
- Parts drivers – they may transport hazmat
- Service technicians – they may prepare and package hazmat (e.g., an airbag being returned to the manufacturer)
- Service managers – they may oversee hazmat employee operations and may sign for hazmat shipments or hazardous waste manifests for the proper disposal and management of their facility’s hazardous wastes
- Supervisors must also be trained, even if the supervisor is not directly responsible for any of the responsibilities listed above. Indirectly, supervisors are responsible for their employees and their employees’ hazardous materials-related duties.
To learn more about CCAR and its programs, call (888) 476-5465 or visit ccar-greenlink.org.