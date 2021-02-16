CCAR Updates Online HazmatU Courses

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and ShipMate announced that they have updated their most popular online HazmatU training courses.

The updates include:

New lithium battery content

New interactive exercises

New resources included in the web-based training library

Updated content reflects new regulatory requirements

Enhanced graphics

Completely new look and feel to the courses

All courses now shown in the 16:9 aspect ratio

All courses are now viewable on mobile devices (such as smart phones and tablets)

Per the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations (49 CFR § 172.702), any employee defined as a hazmat employee is required to be trained. Who is a hazmat employee? The definition is found in (49 CFR § 171.8) and includes employees that:

Load, unload or handle hazardous materials

Prepare, package, label or mark hazardous materials

Operate a vehicle used to transport hazardous materials

Manage or oversee the safety of hazardous materials in transportation

Not all employees at your facility need to be DOT-trained, but depending on who is responsible for different operations, you may have to train more employees than you thought.

So, for a typical automotive service facility, employees to be trained include:

Parts managers – they oversee the transportation of hazmat

Parts shipping and receiving – they load and unload dangerous goods and might even prepare shipping papers

Other employees to be trained include: