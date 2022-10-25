CCC Announces Enhancements to CCC Diagnostics

CCC Intelligent Solutions has introduced enhancements to CCC Diagnostics, simplifying the diagnostics process for repairers and driving consistency in the administration of diagnostics billing — including customizable diagnostic profiles and a dashboard to drive diagnostics workflow. These features are further enhanced through CCC Diagnostic’s existing integrations with leading diagnostic service providers.

“As the frequency of diagnostic operations has been increasing, our customers have told us about the challenges they face in this area,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management, CCC. “From including the proper billing at the shop’s specific rate on the estimate to verifying diagnostic procedures are being performed, repairers needed a tool to help manage these important steps throughout the repair lifecycle. Using the new CCC Diagnostics features will help shops properly account for scans and related procedures, and it will also drive more consistency and transparency of repairs on today’s sophisticated vehicles.” Through use of the CCC Diagnostics optional enhancements, repairers will be able to configure notifications to their staff to help inform them when deciding which vehicles need a pre-repair or post-repair scan, as well as which repairs have had a diagnostic operation completed but not billed. Within the software, shops will be able to configure profiles to specify OEM or aftermarket diagnostic procedures (scans, calibrations, etc.) according to shop preferences, insurer-specific guidelines and even OEM specifications for certified shops. These profile configurations include procedure type (OEM or aftermarket), plus rates and/or labor hours for the operations to be performed.

When writing the estimate, shops using the enhanced CCC Diagnostics solution will be prompted with the relevant diagnostic procedures and pre-configured pricing based on insurer, vehicle make, model year, etc. The procedure can then be easily added to the estimate at any time during the repair process. Reporting capabilities within CCC Diagnostics allow for tracking by shop, repair stage, employee and more to drive performance and consistency. “Ensuring that diagnostic operations are completed as necessary and then properly billed has become an exponentially complex task across the hundreds of individuals responsible for safe and proper repairs at our 70 locations,” said Patrick Morgan, senior vice president, CollisionRight. “By using the add-on features to CCC Diagnostics, we can help to see that we are delivering consistent processes for our valued customers.”

As always, when diagnostics are performed with CCC Diagnostics Network partners, the scan reports and invoices automatically appear in the CCC ONE workfile for all shops using the existing CCC Diagnostics product. Those operations are linked to the billable line item to verify completion or create an exception when no corresponding line item exists. Currently, OPUS IVS, American Honda, asTech and AirPro are integrated partners in the CCC Diagnostics Network. Scans performed with non-integrated partners can still be added manually to a work file within CCC ONE. “CCC Diagnostics was designed with the needs and experiences of collision repairers, insurers, OEMs and consumers in mind,” said Fincher. “We are thrilled to continue to work to bring additional value to this product to meet the needs of the industry.”

