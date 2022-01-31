 CCC Announces Launch of Mobile Appraiser Pro
CCC Announces Launch of Mobile Appraiser Pro

News

CCC Announces Launch of Mobile Appraiser Pro

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) has announced the availability of CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro, a native app for appraisers designed to accelerate the claims process by driving efficiency and consistency into field inspections. Nationwide is the first auto insurer to activate CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro.

“At Nationwide, it is our strategy to provide customer-centered solutions that provide ease, speed and efficiency to the claim experience,” said Martha Frye, vice president of Personal Lines Claims, Nationwide. “We have been using CCC’s digital tools with our staff for years and wanted to extend access to our field appraisers with CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro. With this tool, our team can enhance speed to claim resolution, improving the overall policyholder experience. We are excited to be first-to-market with Mobile Appraiser Pro.”

CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro helps field appraisers make repair and total loss determinations on-the-spot. The app easily connects to AI-powered estimating and valuation tools, guides the collection of supporting photos and facilitates sharing to systems to simplify the assessment process.

“With CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro, we are equipping Nationwide field appraisers with the necessary tools to operate more holistically and efficiently outside of their four walls,” said Barrett Callaghan, executive vice president of Markets and Customer Experience for CCC. “We are excited to bring CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro to market, creating more digitally productive and intuitive experiences for our customers.”

Added CCC Chief Product Officer Shivani Govil, “CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro is the latest tool working in support of the industry’s drive for transformation, digitally enabling every journey and connecting important touch points to the broader network. With every new tool and innovation, we’re advancing straight through processing that can help our customers achieve greater efficiencies while expediting and improving experiences for policyholders eager to get on with their lives following an accident.”

For more information on CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro, click here.

