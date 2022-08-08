CCC Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and raised revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2022.

“CCC delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 16% revenue growth and 22% adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC. “Our performance reflects the durability of CCC’s business model and end markets as we help our customers become more operationally efficient through our AI-based solutions and connected network.

“The growing momentum of CCC Estimate – STP with insurance carriers and the increased use of our diagnostics-related capabilities by repair shops are just two examples of how our continued focus on innovation is helping our clients address the macro headwinds of inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and vehicle complexity,” said Ramamurthy.