 CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer
BodyShop Business

on

on

News

CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) has appointed Michael Silva to the position of chief commercial and customer success officer, responsible for delivering innovative outcomes for CCC’s customers across the P&C insurance economy. Silva joins CCC from Salesforce, where he was responsible for global and enterprise customers in the financial services segment. 

Michael Silva, CCC’s new chief commercial and customer success officer

“Mike is a solid addition to our leadership team, and I am confident in his ability to support our customers in their efforts to improve performance and deliver better consumer experiences,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC. “Mike brings deep experience and a proven track record as a strategic technology and business leader. This is essential to our customers across the board who are facing a number of macro challenges and see digitization of the industry and the application of AI as critical to meeting the expectations of their end customers.” 

Silva joins CCC following successful tenures at several leading technology companies. He most recently served as senior vice president, Financial Services at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, Silva held senior vice president and general manager roles at IBM, Microsoft and United Health. He has successfully led teams and executed growth strategies delivering several billion dollars of annual revenue. Silva also has P&C insurance operating experience, leading a claims department at Chubb Insurance early in his career. 

“I am thrilled to join CCC at this critical time for the industry,” said Silva. “As customers’ digital transformation goals accelerate, CCC’s innovations and leadership become even more valuable. I look forward to close collaboration with collision repairers, insurers, car makers, lenders, parts suppliers and more to ensure we are helping them stay ahead of the pace of change so they can achieve their visions for the future.”  

For more information on CCC , visit cccis.com

In this article:
