CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that two deserving students have won 2022 CCC Michael Salvatore Repair Technician Scholarships.

In place since 2006, CCC awards scholarships to students currently enrolled in post-secondary collision repair programs who have demonstrated superior academic achievement.

The recipients of CCC’s 2022 student scholarship program will each receive a $3,000 scholarship. They include include:

Kelvin Mason (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

Christopher Avelino (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients for their hard work and commitment to excellence in collision repair,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president, OEM and new ventures for CCC. “Ongoing education and training are critical as the industry works to keep pace with increasingly complex vehicles. Advanced technologies have become a central part of the collision repair industry and are essential to delivering thorough, timely and consistent repair outcomes. CCC is proud to support the next generation of collision repairers as they work to prepare for a rewarding career in the automotive industry.”