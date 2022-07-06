Events: Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity
CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that two deserving students have won 2022 CCC Michael Salvatore Repair Technician Scholarships.
In place since 2006, CCC awards scholarships to students currently enrolled in post-secondary collision repair programs who have demonstrated superior academic achievement.
The recipients of CCC’s 2022 student scholarship program will each receive a $3,000 scholarship. They include include:
- Kelvin Mason (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)
- Christopher Avelino (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)
“Congratulations to this year’s recipients for their hard work and commitment to excellence in collision repair,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president, OEM and new ventures for CCC. “Ongoing education and training are critical as the industry works to keep pace with increasingly complex vehicles. Advanced technologies have become a central part of the collision repair industry and are essential to delivering thorough, timely and consistent repair outcomes. CCC is proud to support the next generation of collision repairers as they work to prepare for a rewarding career in the automotive industry.”
Post-secondary collision repair education students were eligible for this award, which provides financial support to ensure students are able to continue their education, preparing them for a successful career in body shops around the country. Recipients must be current enrolled in a NATEF-certified school or an Industry Training Alliance school that current utilizes the CCC Estimating System. Winning students use scholarship funds to pay back tuition costs acquired in obtaining their education.
Including these awards, the industry’s generosity has allowed CREF to fund nearly $150,000 in 2022 scholarships and tool grants as part of its ongoing efforts to support future collision repair industry professionals as they obtain their educations.
CCC is a founding member of CREF. For additional information, visit cccis.com.
Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.