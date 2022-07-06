 CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students

on

Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity

on

ASE Education Foundation Recognizes Field Managers

on

Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group
Advertisement
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Events: Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity

News: ASE Education Foundation Recognizes Field Managers

News: Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group

News: CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CCC, CREF Award Scholarships to Two Collision Students

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that two deserving students have won 2022 CCC Michael Salvatore Repair Technician Scholarships.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In place since 2006, CCC awards scholarships to students currently enrolled in post-secondary collision repair programs who have demonstrated superior academic achievement.

The recipients of CCC’s 2022 student scholarship program will each receive a $3,000 scholarship. They include include:

  • Kelvin Mason (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)
  • Christopher Avelino (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients for their hard work and commitment to excellence in collision repair,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president, OEM and new ventures for CCC. “Ongoing education and training are critical as the industry works to keep pace with increasingly complex vehicles. Advanced technologies have become a central part of the collision repair industry and are essential to delivering thorough, timely and consistent repair outcomes. CCC is proud to support the next generation of collision repairers as they work to prepare for a rewarding career in the automotive industry.”

Advertisement

Post-secondary collision repair education students were eligible for this award, which provides financial support to ensure students are able to continue their education, preparing them for a successful career in body shops around the country. Recipients must be current enrolled in a NATEF-certified school or an Industry Training Alliance school that current utilizes the CCC Estimating System. Winning students use scholarship funds to pay back tuition costs acquired in obtaining their education.

Including these awards, the industry’s generosity has allowed CREF to fund nearly $150,000 in 2022 scholarships and tool grants as part of its ongoing efforts to support future collision repair industry professionals as they obtain their educations.

Advertisement

CCC is a founding member of CREF. For additional information, visit cccis.com.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Anderson

News: SEMA Show to Highlight Vehicle Electrification Trends

News: PPG, CREF Award Scholarships to Seven Collision Students

News: AAA Says Record Number of Americans Will Hit the Road Over July 4 Holiday

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business