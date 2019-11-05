CCC Delivers Lead Capture Tool for Collision Repairers

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced it has launched the CCC Engage Photo Estimate, a new lead generation tool for collision repairers.

The photo estimate capability enables repairers to receive and respond to digital estimate requests submitted by consumers any time of day or night. Automated, immediate responses guide consumers in providing necessary information, including vehicle information and photos of damage, which flow seamlessly into the CCC ONE Platform, making it easy for estimators to create photo-based estimates quickly. Estimates are returned to the consumer’s smartphone, meeting their expectations for speed, convenience and digital communications.

“Photo Estimate is another great tool from CCC that has made our shop more profitable and productive,” said Michael Schoonover of Schoonover Bodyworks & Glass. “CCC Engage helps us with all of our digital touchpoints from online appointment scheduling and digital lobby check-in to repair status updates. Photo Estimate is already helping us convert more leads into opportunities. We appreciate CCC for always thinking of ways to bring more cars to our door and for making us more productive in managing the work we get.”

Collision repairers can offer CCC Engage Photo Estimate on their websites via a plugin or through their listing on Carwise.com – CCC’s consumer-facing website for shops to display and market their services to millions of visitors. Once activated, an “Online Estimate” icon appears, and consumers click or tap to initiate their request. An automated response is generated via text or email that guides consumers through three simple steps to submit their name, vehicle information and photos of damage. An assignment is automatically generated in CCC ONE and, once an estimate is created by the repairer, it is returned to the consumer’s smartphone seamlessly from CCC ONE. Appointments can then be scheduled digitally, and repair status updates can be delivered via text message throughout the process, delivering a completely digital, transparent and efficient experience. Photo Estimate can also be used for customer requests initiated over the phone. From within CCC ONE, repairers send a link to the consumer to begin the digital process.

“Our repair customers have told us that they value our ability to create new channels for them to capture more work,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, market solutions for CCC. “Photo Estimate gives clients a simple means to review damage, apply their expertise and deliver an efficient, confident response to potential clients. Photo Estimate provides an efficient means for consumers to make a decision about filing a claim or self-pay.”

To learn more, click here.