News

CCC Diagnostics Launches Integration with asTech

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced that asTech, a Repairify company and a leader in diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions, has joined the CCC Diagnostics network. The integration makes it easier for repair facilities to capture and document scan information in CCC ONE work files. This streamlined service is available now via CCC ONE.

“We are proud to work with CCC to offer the thousands of asTech customers the ability to capture and share scan information as a seamless part of the repair process,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “Repairers now have information they need right where they need it — in the work file used to manage the repair. Safe, quality repairs are the primary Repairify objective, and CCC Diagnostics is an important connection for us to better serve the industry.”

The integration does not require a physical connection between the asTech device and CCC ONE. Information is uploaded wirelessly, and the scan report is automatically attached to the vehicle’s CCC ONE work file. Activation is simple: Repair facilities using CCC ONE select their preferred diagnostic provider(s) from those available through CCC’s network and providers send scan data directly to the work file. For repair facilities using CCC Repair Workflow, CCC Diagnostics will digitally capture invoices from scanning and calibration requests.

“As vehicles increase in complexity, scans are an essential part of the repair process,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, automotive services group, market solutions, CCC. “Since 2017, we’ve seen a nearly 900% increase in appraisals that included a diagnostic scan. Digitally integrated systems make it easier for repairers to access, capture and document information needed to achieve complete repairs. CCC is committed to making it easier for our clients to achieve quality repairs and operate at the pace of innovation.”

CCC Diagnostics enables CCC repair facility customers to view the results of pre-, in-process and post-repair diagnostic scans from their selected solution provider(s) directly in CCC ONE, significantly improving the efficiency and transparency of collision repair scanning. Repairers using the solution can share the results of vehicle scans with consumers to explain the necessary repairs, as well as with insurers using CCC ONE, providing a verifiable record of the scan completed by the repairer. The CCC Diagnostics interface is available to OEM scan tool providers, aftermarket providers and telematics-based diagnostics solutions.

For more information on CCC Diagnostics, click here.

