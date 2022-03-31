CCC Diagnostics Launches Integration with asTech

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced that asTech, a Repairify company and a leader in diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions, has joined the CCC Diagnostics network. The integration makes it easier for repair facilities to capture and document scan information in CCC ONE work files. This streamlined service is available now via CCC ONE.

Click Here to Read More

“We are proud to work with CCC to offer the thousands of asTech customers the ability to capture and share scan information as a seamless part of the repair process,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “Repairers now have information they need right where they need it — in the work file used to manage the repair. Safe, quality repairs are the primary Repairify objective, and CCC Diagnostics is an important connection for us to better serve the industry.”

The integration does not require a physical connection between the asTech device and CCC ONE. Information is uploaded wirelessly, and the scan report is automatically attached to the vehicle’s CCC ONE work file. Activation is simple: Repair facilities using CCC ONE select their preferred diagnostic provider(s) from those available through CCC’s network and providers send scan data directly to the work file. For repair facilities using CCC Repair Workflow, CCC Diagnostics will digitally capture invoices from scanning and calibration requests.