 CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire
BodyShop Business

CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program
News

CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced that Susanna Gotsch, senior director of industry analytics, will retire at the end of the year after 30 years with the company.

Susanna Gotsch joined CCC in 1992, working in roles of increasing responsibility in product development and management for analytics.

“Susanna is exemplary in every way and her retirement, while bittersweet, is extremely well-earned,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC. “From her early days helping to build what has become a world-class analytics team, to becoming among the most valued and trusted voices in the industry, Susanna’s contributions have been significant within CCC and beyond. She has been generous with her time and knowledge and leaves behind a strong team to carry forward the important work of equipping customers with information and insights to help them manage their business. We wish Susanna the very best as she transitions into retirement.”

Gotsch joined CCC in 1992, working in roles of increasing responsibility in product development and management for analytics, before taking on a role to lead the company’s data warehouse development team. In 2000, she also began serving as the company’s industry analyst, a role which would become her full-time responsibility.

During her time at CCC, Gotsch has made countless contributions and received numerous recognitions. She developed and has led CCC’s Crash Course publication since 1995, helping to make it a highly sought-after report on the trends and drivers impacting our industry. She received the industry honorarium “Most Influential Women in the Collision Repair Industry” in 2011, served on the board of the Women’s Industry Network from 2013-2019 and has been a mainstay at industry events, representing CCC at hundreds of conferences.

“CCC has been my home away from home for 30 years and I will miss working side-by-side with my amazing coworkers and so many wonderful people in this special industry,” said Gotsch. “I’ve had a front-row seat as the industry has been transforming from analog to digital to AI-powered. I have thoroughly enjoyed my role in bringing CCC’s passion for helping customers use data-driven insights to inform their business. I’m excited to spend more time with family and pursue my other interests, and I wish to thank Githesh, the CCC team and the industry for an amazing run.”

The CCC trends and insights team will continue to be led by Jason Verlen, vice president, product marketing, and has expanded to include Kyle Krumlauf who will focus on auto physical damage, and Erik Bahnsen, who will focus on casualty. In addition, a cross functional team of subject matter experts will further scale the insights and trends information delivered to clients and the broader industry.

“Our industry has become significantly more complex and the trends impacting our industry have never been greater,” Ramamurthy said. “By expanding our team, we can scale our ability to provide customers with the visibility and understanding needed to manage their business.”

