 CCC Intelligent Solutions Donates $10,000 to Collision Industry Foundation
CCC Intelligent Solutions Donates $10,000 to CIF

ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento

CCC Announces Launch of Mobile Appraiser Pro

CREF Launches Automotive Design Contest
The Importance of Measuring Today’s Vehicles (VIDEO)

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures?

News

CCC Intelligent Solutions Donates $10,000 to CIF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions has for the second time in a row committed to participate in the CIF Annual Donor Program at the 1st Responder level with a $10,000 pledge.

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“For over 20 years, the Collision Industry Foundation has supported collision repair professionals when unexpected events arise,” said Dan Risley, vice president of Market Solutions, CCC and treasurer of the CIF. “CCC is proud to support CIF and its work to ensure the long-term strength and success of the companies and individuals that make up our industry.”

Added CIF Trustee Casey Steffen of Saint-Gobain Abrasives, “We appreciate the generosity of CCC in support of the CIF mission and welcome them back as a strong supporter.”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

