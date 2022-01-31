CCC Intelligent Solutions Donates $10,000 to Collision Industry Foundation

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions has for the second time in a row committed to participate in the CIF Annual Donor Program at the 1st Responder level with a $10,000 pledge.

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“For over 20 years, the Collision Industry Foundation has supported collision repair professionals when unexpected events arise,” said Dan Risley, vice president of Market Solutions, CCC and treasurer of the CIF. “CCC is proud to support CIF and its work to ensure the long-term strength and success of the companies and individuals that make up our industry.”

Added CIF Trustee Casey Steffen of Saint-Gobain Abrasives, “We appreciate the generosity of CCC in support of the CIF mission and welcome them back as a strong supporter.”