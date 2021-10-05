Connect with us

News

CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions has been named a top technology company in the software as a service sector by Business Intelligence and honored with a 2021 Stratus Award. The 2021 Stratus Awards recognizes companies and individuals innovating in the cloud through differentiated technology offerings that advance industries and improve lives. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“CCC is excited to be recognized for our work applying advanced AI and cloud technology to elevate, personalize and simplify customers’ experiences across the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy,” said John Goodson, chief technology officer of CCC. “More than a billion days elapse in the U.S. every year between when auto claims are opened and when they are resolved. This is stressful to vehicle owners and costly to auto insurers. The CCC Cloud platform digitally connects the ecosystem and transforms data into actionable insights, accelerating provider operations and ushering peace of mind to millions of drivers.” 
 
The average auto claim in the U.S. takes nearly 50 days to resolve, from the time of the accident to when a driver is back on the road in their repaired vehicle. CCC connects 30,000 companies – insurers, collision repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more – and equips customers with a unique combination of cloud, advanced AI, telematics and mobile technologies to deliver intelligent automation. CCC technology is proven to reduce claims cycle times by up to two weeks, helping the industry drive towards straight through processing. 
 
“CCC Intelligent Solutions is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.” 
 
For more information about the CCC Cloud and the company’s AI solutions, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Survey: Who Gets Paid for Drain, Refill Fuel Tanks?

Events: SCRS Announces Red Carpet Breakfast at SEMA

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho

Events: AASP/NJ Executive Director Receives James Moy Award

Advertisement

on

CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

on

ASA Charts Next Steps on Reorganizational Path

on

Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

on

CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Video: VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 3

Associations: ASA Charts Next Steps on Reorganizational Path

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

Consolidators: CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

AFC Finishing Systems

AFC Finishing Systems
Contact: Justin HaganPhone: 530-533-8907Fax: 530-533-0179
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business
Connect
BodyShop Business