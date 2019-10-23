CCC ONE Streamlines Customer-to-Shop Payments

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has announced that its CCC ONE Platform now integrates with leading credit card payment processor Clearent, offering collision repair customers a simple way to handle customer-to-shop payments.

The CCC Payments feature enables users to initiate and reconcile credit card payments within CCC ONE and offers visibility and oversight into accounting processes. CCC Payments was introduced to select shops earlier this month and is now generally available for any repair facility with CCC ONE Repair Workflow.

“Accepting and processing self-pay or insurance deductible payments has always been a challenge,” said Sharon Shaffner of Patterson’s Collision Center in Valencia, Calif. “With a line of customers standing in front of us, we needed to juggle multiple systems and hope they were talking to each other. On the back end, we had blind spots on how payments would be reconciled. CCC Payments is a godsend. By integrating everything into one system, we cut time off every transaction, eliminate payment pain points, and expedite funding, which now post next day.”

CCC integrates with Clearent credit card payment processing to leverage the existing CCC ONE receipts functionality. To activate, CCC ONE Repair Workflow clients simply contact Clearent to establish a direct processing relationship and to activate their point-of-sale terminal. Once activated, a “Pay Now” button will appear within the CCC ONE receipts screen where users can initiate the process. Payments made through the credit card point of sale terminal can be assigned by the shop to the appropriate repair order and automated reporting flows into CCC ONE eliminating the need for manual reconciliation.

“CCC is focused on constantly improving our client’s experience and operations,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, market solutions for CCC. “The integration we’ve created between CCC ONE and Clearent adds important functionality that delivers on the promise and value of a single platform for our repair customers.”

Added Clearent Chief Revenue Officer Matt Morrow, “Our goal is to help businesses accept payments quickly, securely and with ease. Through our integration with CCC ONE, collision repair customers can spend less time reconciling payments and more time servicing their customers.”