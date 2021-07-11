CCC Partners with Buckle to Speed Auto Claims Process for Rideshare Drivers

Buckle, which provides auto insurance to gig economy drivers, will leverage CCC’s advanced AI and photo technology to deliver speed and transparency across key claims decisions, minimizing vehicle downtime for rideshare and delivery drivers following an auto accident.



“Rideshare and delivery drivers are essential to commerce today, and our agreement with CCC ensures these essential workers have access to the best technology to help get them back on the road more quickly following an accident,” said George Rosen, vice president, Buckle TPA. “CCC, like Buckle, is driving innovation across the insurance industry. Working with CCC, we can deploy best-in-class AI and connect to a vast network of providers, building a strong foundation that will help us scale to meet the growing demands of Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and drivers whose livelihoods depend on their vehicle.”



According to Statista, the number of freelance workers in the U.S. will reach more than 91 million by 2028, fueled in large part by the growth of TNCs. To help its policyholders minimize driving downtime, Buckle will deploy the following mobile and advanced AI-powered solutions from CCC, providing drivers with a self-guided auto claims experience following an accident: