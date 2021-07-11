CCC Partners with Buckle to Speed Auto Claims Process for Rideshare Drivers

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) announced that Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, has selected CCC to digitize auto claims for its community of rideshare and delivery drivers.
Buckle, which provides auto insurance to gig economy drivers, will leverage CCC’s advanced AI and photo technology to deliver speed and transparency across key claims decisions, minimizing vehicle downtime for rideshare and delivery drivers following an auto accident.
“Rideshare and delivery drivers are essential to commerce today, and our agreement with CCC ensures these essential workers have access to the best technology to help get them back on the road more quickly following an accident,” said George Rosen, vice president, Buckle TPA. “CCC, like Buckle, is driving innovation across the insurance industry. Working with CCC, we can deploy best-in-class AI and connect to a vast network of providers, building a strong foundation that will help us scale to meet the growing demands of Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and drivers whose livelihoods depend on their vehicle.”
According to Statista, the number of freelance workers in the U.S. will reach more than 91 million by 2028, fueled in large part by the growth of TNCs. To help its policyholders minimize driving downtime, Buckle will deploy the following mobile and advanced AI-powered solutions from CCC, providing drivers with a self-guided auto claims experience following an accident:
- CCC Quick Estimate: helps drivers efficiently collect photos of vehicle damage and share information with Buckle, right from their smartphone.
- CCC Smart Total Loss: using the same damage photos generated through Quick Estimate, Buckle can run CCC Smart Total Loss, an AI-powered solution to help predict in real time if a vehicle is likely repairable or a total loss.
- CCC Quick Valuation: in the event a vehicle is deemed a total loss by Buckle, CCC Quick Valuation will help policyholders capture additional photo details and guide next steps. CCC Quick Valuation helps Buckle’s gig drivers more quickly navigate the valuation process and accelerate resolution.
“By expediting these steps, drivers will have more transparency into the status of their claim, and in the case of a total loss, can more quickly secure a replacement vehicle and resume work,” said Rosen.
Added CCC Chief Product Officer Shivani Govil, “The initial set of decisions following an auto claim are often the most critical. Through CCC’s advanced AI and photo technology, vehicle triage decisions can be made quickly and more accurately, delivering peace of mind to policyholders and better claims outcomes for the insurer. CCC is proud to power a digital claims experience for Buckle, keeping their drivers moving forward when it matters most.”