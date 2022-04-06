CCC Releases Latest Trends Report

CCC announced it has released its latest trends report featuring CCC Director and Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch discussing what’s going on in the collision repair industry.

Click Here to Read More

Driving has changed. Getting a new car every two to four years was once the norm, but now older vehicle models are remaining on the roads longer. Additionally, new vehicles are more complex than ever, with most averaging over 100 sensors and cameras on a single car.

Some of the findings of this report include:

How the average age of vehicles on the road in the U.S. grew from 9.6 years in the early 2000s to 11.8 years in 2018 and was up to 12.1 years in 2021

How in Q4 2021 nearly 16% of all repairs included a repair or replace of nearly two camera, radar or sensor parts

How 20% of vehicle claims in 2021 were vehicles with at least one ADAS feature, the rest being on older vehicles without these features

For more insights from CCC’s trends report, click here.