CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) announced it has released CCC Crash Course 2022, a data-driven report covering the business, consumer and technology trends shaping the automotive, claims, repair and collision industries. The report offers insights on today’s economic, social and technology trends impacting and reshaping the P&C insurance economy, including shifts in driving behavior, advances in vehicle technology and the record pace of growth in digitization across the insurance economy.

CCC Crash Course 2022 marks the 27th year for the industry-leading report, which this year explores the future of digital journeys in the wake of disruption: supply versus demand, labor shortages, inflation, increasing vehicle technology and more complex repairs. The extensive report draws insights based on decades of experience from solutions offered by CCC and its affiliates, Including 260 million claims-related transactions, 50 billion miles of driving data, and millions of auto bodily injury and personal injury protection (PIP) /medical payments (MedPay) casualty claims.

“After tracking key trends for so many years, we can confidently say the P&C insurance and automotive industry landscape has been forever changed,” said Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst for CCC. “The disruption experienced over the last two years has accelerated the pace of innovation driven by everything from supply chain and labor to climate change. There is more urgency than ever for the industry to adapt and evolve with an increased focus on the advancement of digital technologies, user experiences, and connected networks foundational to change and growth.