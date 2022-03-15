 CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry

on

AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

on

SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry

Associations: AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

People: Life After the Sale of Your Auto Body Shop

Products: Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) announced it has released CCC Crash Course 2022, a data-driven report covering the business, consumer and technology trends shaping the automotive, claims, repair and collision industries. The report offers insights on today’s economic, social and technology trends impacting and reshaping the P&C insurance economy, including shifts in driving behavior, advances in vehicle technology and the record pace of growth in digitization across the insurance economy.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CCC Crash Course 2022 marks the 27th year for the industry-leading report, which this year explores the future of digital journeys in the wake of disruption: supply versus demand, labor shortages, inflation, increasing vehicle technology and more complex repairs. The extensive report draws insights based on decades of experience from solutions offered by CCC and its affiliates, Including 260 million claims-related transactions, 50 billion miles of driving data, and millions of auto bodily injury and personal injury protection (PIP) /medical payments (MedPay) casualty claims.

“After tracking key trends for so many years, we can confidently say the P&C insurance and automotive industry landscape has been forever changed,” said Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst for CCC. “The disruption experienced over the last two years has accelerated the pace of innovation driven by everything from supply chain and labor to climate change. There is more urgency than ever for the industry to adapt and evolve with an increased focus on the advancement of digital technologies, user experiences, and connected networks foundational to change and growth.

Advertisement

“Today’s customer expects a business to provide an always-on user experience. This, coupled with managing growing complexities, presents both challenges and opportunities for the P&C economy.”

Key topics covered in Crash Course 2022 include:

  • Supply versus demand imbalances and the impact on U.S. inflation
  • Labor shortages and the role it’s playing in driving up wages and altering experiences across nearly all industries
  • The operational future of automakers, insurers, repairers and other providers
  • The role of vehicle technology (ADAS, EVs) and complexity in increasing repair costs
  • Technologies such as AI, mobile, cloud, and the Internet of Things, and their role in user experiences
  • Changes in driving behaviors and the impact to frequency and severity of auto accidents and auto casualty claims

In addition to macro trends and topics, CCC Crash Course 2022 also includes industry-level detail on claims frequency and severity, parts costs and utilization, total loss trends and more.

Advertisement

To download the full report, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Announces CCG as New Level One Partner for 2022

News: One Equity Partners to Acquire LKQ’s PGW Auto Glass Business

News: The Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry

Associations: SCRS Repairer Driven Education Sessions Now Available Online

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business