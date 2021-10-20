CCC Report Indicates Fewer Auto Claims in 2021 But Greater Severity

According to an article in the Claims Journal , an October 2021 CCC Intelligent Solutions report indicates that auto insurance claims costs rebounded this year after plummeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of collision claims remain 15% below 2019 levels.

Click Here to Read More

Susanna Gotsch, an industry analyst with CCC, says severity is up, however, a trend that began during the height of the pandemic shutdowns that has continued as restrictions have eased.

To read the full story in the Claims Journal, click here.