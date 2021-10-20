Connect with us

CCC Report Indicates Fewer Auto Claims in 2021 But Greater Severity

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to an article in the Claims Journal, an October 2021 CCC Intelligent Solutions report indicates that auto insurance claims costs rebounded this year after plummeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of collision claims remain 15% below 2019 levels.

Susanna Gotsch, an industry analyst with CCC, says severity is up, however, a trend that began during the height of the pandemic shutdowns that has continued as restrictions have eased.

To read the full story in the Claims Journal, click here.

