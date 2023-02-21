CCC Reports Third Straight Year of Growth in AI Auto Claims

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) has announced an update to its insurer AI adoption report, which for the third straight year shows significant growth in the adoption of AI in auto claims.

CCC reports the application of advanced computer vision AI for claims processing increased 60% year-over-year. The company also reports that more than 14 million unique claims have now been processed using a CCC AI solution, growing three times since before the pandemic in 2019. In addition to more claims using AI, the data show a deepening penetration of multiple different AI solutions being applied per claim. In fact, CCC reports the number of claims using four or more of its advanced AI applications also grew two times year-over-year.

CCC also reported the adoption of its industry-first AI-powered touchless estimating solution, CCC Estimate – STP, has grown to 15 insurers, including seven of the top 10 carriers based on direct written premium, representing 50% of U.S. auto claims volume. Today, more than 100 insurers are actively using CCC’s AI-powered applications.

“The industry has achieved more with advanced AI than many thought was possible a few short years ago,” said Jason Verlen, vice president, product marketing, CCC. “AI is now applied at key stages across the claims process and is capable of auto-generating a complete repair estimate with line-level detail in seconds without human intervention.”

The growth in AI-powered claims is driven by a number of factors, including an increase in the number of insurers using AI solutions, the expansion of applications of AI across their business and an increase in AI-eligible claims, driven by an increase in the use of photos to initiate a claim. In 2022, more than 27% of claims processed through CCC’s system were initiated by digital photos.

“This progress is compelling, but it’s not mission accomplished. Market dynamics are necessitating more,” said Verlen. “While some macro trends including supply chain issues are likely to subside with time, other factors, including labor shortages and increasing vehicle complexity, will require more AI and deeper connections across the ecosystem to meet the demands of today’s consumer and enable insurers and repairers to realize better business outcomes.”

