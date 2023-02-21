 CCC Reports Third Straight Year of Growth in AI Auto Claims

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CCC Reports Third Straight Year of Growth in AI Auto Claims

CCC reports the application of advanced computer vision AI for claims processing increased 60% year-over-year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) has announced an update to its insurer AI adoption report, which for the third straight year shows significant growth in the adoption of AI in auto claims.

Related Articles

CCC reports the application of advanced computer vision AI for claims processing increased 60% year-over-year. The company also reports that more than 14 million unique claims have now been processed using a CCC AI solution, growing three times since before the pandemic in 2019. In addition to more claims using AI, the data show a deepening penetration of multiple different AI solutions being applied per claim. In fact, CCC reports the number of claims using four or more of its advanced AI applications also grew two times year-over-year.

CCC also reported the adoption of its industry-first AI-powered touchless estimating solution, CCC Estimate – STP, has grown to 15 insurers, including seven of the top 10 carriers based on direct written premium, representing 50% of U.S. auto claims volume. Today, more than 100 insurers are actively using CCC’s AI-powered applications.

“The industry has achieved more with advanced AI than many thought was possible a few short years ago,” said Jason Verlen, vice president, product marketing, CCC. “AI is now applied at key stages across the claims process and is capable of auto-generating a complete repair estimate with line-level detail in seconds without human intervention.”

The growth in AI-powered claims is driven by a number of factors, including an increase in the number of insurers using AI solutions, the expansion of applications of AI across their business and an increase in AI-eligible claims, driven by an increase in the use of photos to initiate a claim. In 2022, more than 27% of claims processed through CCC’s system were initiated by digital photos.

“This progress is compelling, but it’s not mission accomplished. Market dynamics are necessitating more,” said Verlen. “While some macro trends including supply chain issues are likely to subside with time, other factors, including labor shortages and increasing vehicle complexity, will require more AI and deeper connections across the ecosystem to meet the demands of today’s consumer and enable insurers and repairers to realize better business outcomes.”

For more information on CCC’s AI solutions, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision, North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CareerEdge to Offer Free Collision Training

CareerEdge brought the employer and college together to determine the industry’s workforce needs and identify the specific curriculum components.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
EV News

The latest EV news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Transtar Acquires Pro Form Products

Transtar Holding Company has announced the acquisition of Pro Form Products, an automotive refinishing and repair products company headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing Continue Partnership 

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that ASE and KKR have teamed up to promote the high standards of service and repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers