 CCC Scales Effort to Help Connect Crash Data to Claims
BodyShop Business

CCC Scales Effort to Help Connect Crash Data to Claims

National Veteran Business Development Council Recognizes Hunter Engineering

Family of Jeff Silver Creates Jeff Silver Memorial Scholarship

Precision Auto Works of LIC Achieves Lucid Certification
Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

News

CCC Scales Effort to Help Connect Crash Data to Claims

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CCC Intelligent Solutions, announced that Zendrive, a mission-driven company making roads safer with data and analytics, is the newest mobility risk intelligence provider to join the CCC network. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect smartphone-centric crash detection data with CCC’s claims management solutions, helping to improve and speed claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.   

“We are excited to work with CCC, helping our joint customers connect with real-time crash notification data to drive further automation across the claims resolution process,” said Pankaj Risbood, CEO and cofounder at Zendrive. “Zendrive leverages proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms trained by 200 billion miles of data and hundreds of thousands of verified collisions to detect accidents with an unprecedented degree of accuracy. By working with CCC, we can seamlessly pass relevant, timely accident data to the insurance industry, activating a number of processes and decisions beginning at FNOL.” 

CCC will ingest Zendrive’s mobile-centric crash data via its CCC Cloud and derive elements including point of impact, direction of force, and other pertinent telematics data that will accelerate and enhance its services. Participating customers can then leverage that data through CCC’s software-driven workflows, powering auto physical damage and casualty claims, and supporting the customer’s ability to estimate damage severity, schedule repairs and beyond, creating more straight-through experiences for drivers and insurers.  

“Real-time crash notification data unlocks new possibilities for insurers to transform the entire claims resolution experience,” said Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer of CCC. “By understanding the facts of an accident in the moments following the event, insurers can make more timely, informed decisions that impact policyholder satisfaction and claims costs. Zendrive is a proven provider of smartphone-centric crash detection services and we’re excited to help insurers connect to this type of data through our platform, supporting their claims objectives and efforts to achieve straight-through processing.” 

The CCC Cloud connects a network of 30,000 companies across the P&C insurance economy, including auto insurers, collision repairers, car manufacturers, parts suppliers, lenders, telematics data providers and more.  

To learn more about telematics-enabled claims, click here.

