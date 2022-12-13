CCC Scales Effort to Help Connect Crash Data to Claims - BodyShop Business

CCC Intelligent Solutions, announced that Zendrive, a mission-driven company making roads safer with data and analytics, is the newest mobility risk intelligence provider to join the CCC network. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect smartphone-centric crash detection data with CCC’s claims management solutions, helping to improve and speed claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.

“We are excited to work with CCC, helping our joint customers connect with real-time crash notification data to drive further automation across the claims resolution process,” said Pankaj Risbood, CEO and cofounder at Zendrive. “Zendrive leverages proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms trained by 200 billion miles of data and hundreds of thousands of verified collisions to detect accidents with an unprecedented degree of accuracy. By working with CCC, we can seamlessly pass relevant, timely accident data to the insurance industry, activating a number of processes and decisions beginning at FNOL.”

CCC will ingest Zendrive’s mobile-centric crash data via its CCC Cloud and derive elements including point of impact, direction of force, and other pertinent telematics data that will accelerate and enhance its services. Participating customers can then leverage that data through CCC’s software-driven workflows, powering auto physical damage and casualty claims, and supporting the customer’s ability to estimate damage severity, schedule repairs and beyond, creating more straight-through experiences for drivers and insurers.