 CCC Sponsors 2022 RDE and OEM Summit
on

Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

on

Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

on

Spartan Group Becomes First Performance Group to Include SCRS Membership
Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Associations

CCC Sponsors 2022 RDE and OEM Summit

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has recognized CCC Intelligent Solutions as a masters level sponsor of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series. Their support helps to make programs like the RDE classes, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the subsequent digital delivery of the sessions all possible.

“Ongoing education is critical to the collision repair industry, and we applaud SCRS for their continued work in this area,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of Market Solutions for CCC. 

Added SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg, “These classes and programs are meaningful to the collision repair industry, and CCC has emphasized a mutual sense of importance for this initiative. There is nothing quite as powerful as expanding business owners’ minds about the potential within their business, especially in an environment filled with the energy that lights up every corner of the SEMA Show. We are grateful for CCC’s recognition and support of Repairer Driven Education.”

CCC will be exhibiting at the SEMA Show in the Upper South Hall, booth no. 33179.

To register for RDE at the SEMA Show, click here or visit scrs.com/rde.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected]

