CCC Sponsors SCRS Repairer Driven Education

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) recognizes CCC Information Services for their sponsorship of the 2020 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit (Summit), held in conjunction with SEMA360.

“CCC is proud to support SCRS in its mission to educate and support the collision repair industry,” said Dan Risley, vice president, Automotive Services, CCC information Services. “SCRS has provided many valuable resources for shops as we have all faced the challenges of COVID-19 together.”

Added SCRS Vice Chairman Bruce Halcro, “2020 has certainly created challenges, but none that we weren’t able to overcome. It was important to us as a board that the education programs continue to feel very much like our audience would expect from their participation in-person at a national-level event, and having the support of companies like CCC helped us to deliver on our promise to the industry.”

The 2020 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is made possible with support from BASF; CCC Information Services; Enterprise; GM Genuine Parts; Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes; Toyota Wholesale Parts; and SEMA360.

Additional support for the RDE series is provided by AASP; 3M; AirPro Diagnostics; AkzoNobel Performance Coatings; Axalta; PBES; Podium; PPG Automotive Refinish; Reliable Automotive Equipment; and Spanesi-Americas.

To register to attend the educational sessions, click here.

