CCC Wins 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for CCC Safekeep

CCC Intelligent Solutions, a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announced it is a winner of the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award which recognizes tech providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable and future-enabling change at a client financial institution. The company was recognized with an Efficiency and Agility Award for its CCC Safekeep AI-powered subrogation platform and its work improving subrogation outcomes for Root Insurance.

Click Here to Read More

The Real Results Awards are published in conjunction with the most comprehensive vendor ranking in the financial services industry, the annual IDC FinTech Rankings, which ranks companies based on 2021 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. CCC ranks no. 47 of 100 providers of financial technology.

“Congratulations to the CCC team for their work bringing a powerful and differentiated approach to subrogation,” said Mark LeMaster, chief claims and customer services officer for Root. “We think this tech will drive meaningful value to our subrogation recoveries over time.”

Added CCC Safekeep Senior Vice President Jeff To, “CCC is excited to be recognized by IDC for our CCC Safekeep subrogation platform. Our solution has proven to customers like Root that CCC Safekeep can help claims organizations significantly reduce their loss ratios. Through AI and insurer connections we are transforming subrogation identification and recovery.”