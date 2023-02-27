 CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

The CCCR held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Canadian Council of Collision Repairers (CCCR) held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry. The meeting, which was conducted via Zoom, featured discussions on the council’s purposes, mission and updates from regional representatives.

Related Articles

Moderator Darryl Simmons provided an introduction and background of the CCCR. He explained the council’s mission statement is to reflect the professional standards of collision repairers while providing advocacy, inspiration, knowledge and tools needed for shops to succeed to better serve their stakeholders and their clients. The council aims to achieve its goals through data-driven activities, and members will dictate future endeavors via email surveys and sub-committee development.

Kelvin Campbell, Atlantic Canada representative, and Max DiFelice, Southern Ontario representative, co-chaired the meeting and introduced themselves. The pair emphasized that the group is not designed to build walls with partners, but to establish goals that prioritize the needs of shops. They stressed the importance of working together to create positive results across the board.

Regional representatives from Eastern Ontario, the Greater Toronto Area, Northern Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia also introduced themselves and provided updates on their regions. They discussed the importance of extending the group to be larger to establish further credibility, promote the value of the industry and improve its image.

Tom Bissonnette, director of the Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers (SAAR), shared his experience with SAAR to highlight the positive progress the organization has made by building relationships with its provincial insurer.

The group also discussed the potential of having a live, in-person meeting, which would piggy-back with Collision Repair magazine’s “EV Repair Tour” this summer. They agreed that the council should only be open to shop owners and managers at this time, while group mandates are decided.

Regional reps will encourage more sign-ups, and sub-committees will be established with smaller meetings:

  • Atlantic: Kelvin Campbell
  • Southern Ontario: Max DiFelice
  • Eastern Ontario: Shawn Stenson
  • GTA: Jeff Pabst
  • Northern Ontario: Daniel Trevisanutto
  • Manitoba: Joel McPhail
  • Saskatchewan: Mike Mario
  • Alberta: Steve Hammond
  • British Columbia: Wade Bartok

The next steps include an email survey to prioritize issues, setting up sub-committees via the website with selected chairs, and asking members to join the groups they’re interested in. Smaller Zoom meetings will be set up, and updates provided by email. An in-person meeting is being planned via survey.

For more information or to contact a regional rep, email [email protected] or visit collisionrepaircouncil.ca.

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision, North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Awards Scholarships to 20 Students

WIN has awarded its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards to a record 20 new recipients. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA to Shops: Ask Reps to Join Vehicle Data Access Caucus

ASA says the Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential in addressing critical data-access concerns.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians at NORTHEAST 2023

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters with $2,500 each in tools and equipment at NORTHEAST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Unveils Top Automotive Aftermarket Trends for 2023

The new “SEMA Future Trends – January 2023” report provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s most important issues and trends in 2023 and beyond.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers