 CCG Appoints New Business Development Director

CCG Appoints New Business Development Director

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that Casey Wallace is joining the organization as business development director, effective June 1. He brings 26 years of experience from both the distribution and manufacturing segments of the collision repair industry. 

Throughout his career, Wallace has consistently demonstrated the ability to execute sales and development strategies, delivering strong results. Over the last five years, he held the role of strategic accounts manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish, where he excelled at driving significant sales growth and leading strategic sales initiatives.

“I am looking forward to joining the team and utilizing my experience to foster new opportunities and contribute to Certified Collision Group’s growth,” said Wallace.

Added CCG Vice President of Sales and Business Development Steve Widen, “We’re very excited to add a talented industry veteran in Casey Wallace to the CCG family. Casey’s extensive experience and relationships within the collision industry will bring continued value to our affiliate partners.”

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

