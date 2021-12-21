 CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide

on

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

on

Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

on

Collision Engineering Program Receives $700,000 Grant from ECMC Foundation
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

Trending Now

News: CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

News: Collision Engineering Program Receives $700,000 Grant from ECMC Foundation

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that with the addition of 30 locations so far in December 2021, CCG has eclipsed 700 locations nationwide.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“This has been a challenging yet historic year for CCG,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Our business model, focused on supporting best-in-class, OE-certified independent operators, has proven it not only thrives in good times, but more importantly in trying times.”

In reaching this milestone in 2021, CCG added independent locations in 26 states and currently operates in 39 nationwide. This achievement was made possible in large part through strategic growth of the company’s internal team and talent pool.

“We are committed to doing what is right for our affiliates, and it starts by committing to only the best in the business to join our team,” said Evans. “I am humbled by our group’s meticulous work ethic and by what was achieved this year. We also added significant vendor partners to our already outstanding roster, bolstered our insurance partnerships and we are currently working hard in anticipation of our inaugural national conference next spring.”

Advertisement

Added CCG Co-Founder Luis Alonso, “As we celebrate 2021, we never take our eye off the future. We are excited to now execute on our expanded offerings and to press the accelerator on our growth plans for 2022. And we do so only with the deepest gratitude towards our fantastic independent affiliates and our best-in-class vendor and insurance partners.”

CCG provides non-intrusive competitive solutions to well-established OE-certified automotive repair businesses with proven performance relative to advanced repair capabilities, customer satisfaction results and B2B client key performance indicators. CCG affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain that leads to increased revenues, profitability and stability. Consumers and insurers benefit from the repair and service capabilities of CCG’s OE-certified affiliates.

Advertisement

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Romans Group Releases Latest Profile of U.S. and Canada Collision Industry

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

News: Edmunds Says 15.2 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold in 2022

News: Take a Shot at This Month’s Guess the Car

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business