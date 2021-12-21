News: CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide
News
CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide
Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that with the addition of 30 locations so far in December 2021, CCG has eclipsed 700 locations nationwide.
“This has been a challenging yet historic year for CCG,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Our business model, focused on supporting best-in-class, OE-certified independent operators, has proven it not only thrives in good times, but more importantly in trying times.”
In reaching this milestone in 2021, CCG added independent locations in 26 states and currently operates in 39 nationwide. This achievement was made possible in large part through strategic growth of the company’s internal team and talent pool.
“We are committed to doing what is right for our affiliates, and it starts by committing to only the best in the business to join our team,” said Evans. “I am humbled by our group’s meticulous work ethic and by what was achieved this year. We also added significant vendor partners to our already outstanding roster, bolstered our insurance partnerships and we are currently working hard in anticipation of our inaugural national conference next spring.”
Added CCG Co-Founder Luis Alonso, “As we celebrate 2021, we never take our eye off the future. We are excited to now execute on our expanded offerings and to press the accelerator on our growth plans for 2022. And we do so only with the deepest gratitude towards our fantastic independent affiliates and our best-in-class vendor and insurance partners.”
CCG provides non-intrusive competitive solutions to well-established OE-certified automotive repair businesses with proven performance relative to advanced repair capabilities, customer satisfaction results and B2B client key performance indicators. CCG affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain that leads to increased revenues, profitability and stability. Consumers and insurers benefit from the repair and service capabilities of CCG’s OE-certified affiliates.
For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.