CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that with the addition of 30 locations so far in December 2021, CCG has eclipsed 700 locations nationwide.

Click Here to Read More

“This has been a challenging yet historic year for CCG,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Our business model, focused on supporting best-in-class, OE-certified independent operators, has proven it not only thrives in good times, but more importantly in trying times.”

In reaching this milestone in 2021, CCG added independent locations in 26 states and currently operates in 39 nationwide. This achievement was made possible in large part through strategic growth of the company’s internal team and talent pool.

“We are committed to doing what is right for our affiliates, and it starts by committing to only the best in the business to join our team,” said Evans. “I am humbled by our group’s meticulous work ethic and by what was achieved this year. We also added significant vendor partners to our already outstanding roster, bolstered our insurance partnerships and we are currently working hard in anticipation of our inaugural national conference next spring.”