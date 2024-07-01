CCG Hires Liz Stein as VP of Strategic Initiatives for North America

Certified Collision Group, Inc., the leading member network platform serving highly successful independent collision repair operators across the U.S. and Canada, announced that Liz Stein is joining the organization as vice president, Strategic Initiatives for North America effective July 1.

Stein brings more than 20 years of experience, from executive management of collision repair networks to most recently helping launch an electronic repair planning platform for the collision repair industry. She is currently serving as the president of the Women’s Industry Network, an association with the goal of elevating, attracting, developing and advancing women in the collision repair industry. She is also the co-chair of the Collision Industry Conference’s OEM Industry Relations Committee.

Throughout her career, Stein has consistently demonstrated the ability to communicate, develop and execute initiatives that deliver positive results for all stakeholders in the industry. She helped launch Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, Nissan, Kia and Hyundai certifications while at Assured Performance, as well as helped direct various collision industry stakeholders to recognize the importance and validity of OEM Certified Collision Repair Centers. She assisted the team at OEC in launching RepairLogic, an electronic repair planning platform, and was instrumental in helping them bring the platform to market.

“I look forward to joining the team at Certified Collision Group,” said Stein. “I have long admired the CCG company and team and could not pass up on the opportunity to join the organization. My passion is serving the collision repair shops who every day are working in extenuating circumstances to deliver safe and properly repaired vehicles to consumers. CCG shops are some of the most admired collision repairers in our industry. I look forward to being on the team and continuing to help build on CCG’s successful legacy of best-in-class performers.”

Added CCG CEO Michelle Sullivan, “We are thrilled to welcome Liz to the CCG team. Her dedication and commitment to the industry is inspiring. Her expertise, relationships and strong understanding of industry dynamics will bring valuable insight to CCG. We look forward to her leadership and innovative mindset as we deliver additional value and programs to our affiliates and partners.”

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.