Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced a partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services to better serve all independent collision repair affiliates by providing a mobile on-site diagnostic services solution.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LKQ with the addition of Elitek,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “This is yet another illustration of our unwavering commitment to OE-certified, proper repairs and empowering our independent affiliates with the best tools and solutions to deliver their industry-best service on behalf of the customer. As CCG continues to grow, we do so on the shoulders of the best collision repairers in the industry supported through our strategic alliances with the best and most reliable providers in the industry, and Elitek is yet another example of that commitment.” Elitek will provide CCG affiliates with mobile on-site vehicle diagnostics and calibration, including mobile reflashing, programming and diagnostics using OE diagnostic software and vehicle interfaces.

“Increasing vehicle technology leads to more complex repairs, and Elitek is uniquely positioned to partner with Certified Collision Group affiliates to diagnose, repair and calibrate vehicle electronics including ADAS systems,” said Terry Fortner, vice president of sales and marketing for LKQ North America. “The combination of a remote and mobile diagnostic services offering puts Elitek a step ahead of the competition and serves CCG better than ever with mechanical, AC service, module programming, electrical repairs and an array of diagnostic services, with certified technicians. Elitek is North America’s largest full-service provider of remote and mobile solutions using a full range of OE diagnostic tools, to assist shop throughput and cycle time while improving the customer service experience. Most importantly, both repair facilities and vehicle owners can have comfort and peace of mind knowing that a safely repaired and functional vehicle has been returned to the road, all backed by LKQ’s Promise of Calibration.”

