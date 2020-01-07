Cebora Introduces New Dual Gun MIG Welder

The new Cebora Dual Gun Double Pulse MIG welder model 344 is a 270-amp, three-phase welder. With a 60% duty cycle at 220 amps, the welder is capable of welding structural aluminum. It comes from the factory with more than 75 welding programs, making it easy to set up and start welding.
A five-inch LCD display makes it easy to use and read the displayed information. Four roller wire feed systems ensure consistent wire and welding. It is already set up to accept the optional push-pull gun for aluminum, or a MIG gun with up/down control. It meets or exceeds requirements for Jaguar, Land Rover, Honda and VW.
