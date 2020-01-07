Connect with us

Products

Cebora Introduces New Dual Gun MIG Welder

The new Cebora Dual Gun Double Pulse MIG welder model 344 is a 270-amp, three-phase welder.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The new Cebora Dual Gun Double Pulse MIG welder model 344 is a 270-amp, three-phase welder. With a 60% duty cycle at 220 amps, the welder is capable of welding structural aluminum. It comes from the factory with more than 75 welding programs, making it easy to set up and start welding.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A five-inch LCD display makes it easy to use and read the displayed information. Four roller wire feed systems ensure consistent wire and welding. It is already set up to accept the optional push-pull gun for aluminum, or a MIG gun with up/down control. It meets or exceeds requirements for Jaguar, Land Rover, Honda and VW.

For more information, email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Cebora Introduces New Dual Gun MIG Welder

on

Induction Innovations Introduces New Inductor ALFe Product Series

on

Steck Introduces Pro Folding Parts Cart

on

Autel Releases Expansion Package for MA600 ADAS Calibration System
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: Induction Innovations Introduces New Inductor ALFe Product Series

Products: Cebora Introduces New Dual Gun MIG Welder

Products: Steck Introduces Pro Folding Parts Cart

News: NASTF Announces Election Results

News: Axalta Unveils 2020 Global Auto Color of Year “Sea Glass”
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

Make Strong Repairs to Plastic

Estimate Scrubber for Shop Profitability

Products

Versatile Chain Hookup
BodyShop Business BodyShop Business

Products

High-Performance Spray Gun
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.