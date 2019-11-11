CARSTAR Celebrates 30 Recycled Rides for Veterans

In its 30th anniversary year, CARSTAR is proud to celebrate the 30 vehicles it has donated to veterans as part of its partnership with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Since 2012, CARSTAR has been a partner of NABC Recycled Rides for veterans, where insurers, collision repairers, paint suppliers, parts vendors and others collaborate to repair and donate vehicles to America’s bravest.

“These vehicles are our way to thank these valued service members for their service and sacrifices for our country,” said Arlo Johnson, general manager, CARSTAR. “We are so grateful to our industry partners for helping us make these donations possible, and we are excited to donate another five vehicles to our veterans this fall.”

CARSTAR Ideal Arvada in Colorado already participated in a vehicle donation to Alexandria Faulkner in October, allowing her to work and take care of her family.

“My husband and I are disabled veterans, and this car will allow us to get to medical appointments and other daily activities,” said Faulkner. “I work at the VFW as the Post 1 commander, so it will also help me take care of other veterans.”

CARSTAR Scola’s owner Lou Scola has done a number of NABC Recycled Rides programs for veterans. As a Navy veteran, he personally understands the sacrifices they have made and works to help needy veterans get back on a positive path to independence and success.

“Honor, integrity, dedication, discipline, protection and sacrifice – that’s what a military person does for our country when they put their lives on the line for us to have our freedom,” said Scola. “They served their duty, and now it’s our duty and honor to serve them. We want to help them enjoy fulfilling lives, and the gift of reliable transportation can make an incredible difference in their ability to work and take care of their families.”

