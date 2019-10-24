Jason Stahl has 25 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Change is inevitable. We’ve been talking about it a lot in the pages of BodyShop Business over the last few years. Look how much the collision repair business is changing. And now BodyShop Business has changed too.

You may have noticed that our October issue looks a lot different. That’s because we’ve gone through an extensive redesign to make your experience with our magazine better. You’ll notice more “white space” in our features, departments and columns, better and bigger photography, and different fonts.

You’ll also notice that we’ve called attention to the fact that Babcox Media will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020. What better time to change things up? You don’t make it 100 years without staying ahead of the curve, so we’re doing just that to make it another 100 years.

I really hope you enjoy the new look and feel of BodyShop Business. As always, I appreciate your feedback, so feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] to let me know what you think of the new and improved BodyShop Business.