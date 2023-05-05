Celette Acquires Wedge Clamp Systems

Celette Inc. announced it has expanded its products and services through the acquisition of Wedge Clamp Systems, a company based in Canada that specializes in floor systems for automotive, light trucks and bus collision repair.

For 70 years, Celette has been the leader in delivering highly productive and innovative body repair equipment to the automotive industry. The company places a strong priority on providing products that increase overall efficiency while facilitating the ease of vehicle repair for technicians of all levels.

Wedge Clamp Systems has delivered a variety of innovative products to the market that are in keeping with the Celette mission. This new partnership of products and engineering will allow Celette to deliver and develop more solutions for the ever-changing collision repair industry.

Equipment ranges from the EZE Tie Down System to the Chainless Anchoring System for both unibody and full frame SUV/pickup trucks as well as commercial bus straightening systems:

EZE Tie Down System – For light, fast jobs, Its speed, light weight and portability make it perfect for “express” production bays, leaving vehicle wheels on the ground.

– For light, fast jobs, Its speed, light weight and portability make it perfect for “express” production bays, leaving vehicle wheels on the ground. Chainless Anchoring System – For medium/larger-size jobs, a lightweight anchor on raised rails lock the frame firmly in place for pulling and straightening.

– For medium/larger-size jobs, a lightweight anchor on raised rails lock the frame firmly in place for pulling and straightening. Full-Frame Anchoring System – Ideal for SUVs and full-size trucks, it makes damage assessment and repair on full-frame vehicles easier. Wedge Clamp uses a patented two-axis swivel clamp that adapts to most vehicle frame configurations, offering faster setup using fewer adapters.

Wedge Clamp floor anchoring rails can easily install on existing floors or be embedded into new construction projects.

For more information, visit celette.com.