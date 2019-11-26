Central Massachusetts I-CAR Committee Axe Tournament Raises Thousands for Auto Body Education

On Nov. 14, over 30 industry vendors, auto body instructors, members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) and I-CAR representatives gathered for the Central Massachusetts I-CAR Committee’s inaugural Axe Tournament. The event, held at Half Axe in Marlborough, Mass., served as a fundraiser for the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) in support of local auto body vocational school programs. In addition to raising more than $3,500 for area schools, the Axe Tournament provided a fun and unique way to encourage inter-industry networking and camaraderie.

Josh Fuller, chairman of the Central Massachusetts I-CAR Committee and board member of AASP/MA, was pleased to see the local industry show such a strong commitment to strengthening the educational opportunities available in the Commonwealth.

“When shops think about having to keep up with technology, they should also think about the schools,” said Fuller. “They often struggle to survive, and that is why we’re here to help.”

Sponsors for the Axe Tournament included Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Auto Body Supplies and Paint (ABSAP), Al Brodeur’s Auto Body (Marlborough, Mass.), Lexus of Watertown, Albert Kemperle Inc., Bernardi Auto Group, BASF, Haskins Automotive of Wellesley, Body & Paint Center of Hudson and Lombard Equipment.