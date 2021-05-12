Certified Collision Care to Launch Hyundai/Genesis Certification Programs in Canada

Hyundai and Genesis Canada have selected Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, as their exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage the new Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Center Program. The program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Hyundai and Genesis drivers across Canada.

Click Here to Read More

All existing Certified Collision Care Providers will have the opportunity to add these exclusive credentials to their business. There is no additional enrollment fee, and a dealer sponsorship is not required for participation.

The Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Center Program is designed to promote certified collision repair facilities to Hyundai and Genesis customers and insurers. The program will ensure facilities have the tools, process, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair Hyundai and Genesis vehicles according to manufacturer specifications, all essential to the vehicle’s fit, finish, durability, functionality, value and safety. Drivers across Canada will be able to choose a Certified Collision Repair Center that meets Hyundai and Genesis requirements. This is particularly important based upon the increasingly advanced technology, complex vehicle design and high repair standards for Hyundai and Genesis vehicles.

Certified shops will become eligible to order special Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Center Program signage, and gain access to marketing tools including a listing on consumer-facing online shop locators as part of the integrated Certified Collision Care program. This strategic partnership further reinforces the business strategy and slogan of the joint-effort certification program, “Certified Once, Recognized by Many.”

“We are pleased to embark on this partnership with Assured Performance and the Certified Collision program,” said Michel Poirier, director, customer experience and aftersales at Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. “This will bring added value to our customer experience efforts and help our dealers and customers with access to a qualified and certified network of body shops. We are looking forward to launch the Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Center Program, ensuring that Hyundai and Genesis customers across Canada are provided with safe and proper repairs at a facility certified by Hyundai and Genesis in their community.”